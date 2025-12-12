American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.1480, with a volume of 3354267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

