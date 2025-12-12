Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $80.0050, with a volume of 2572196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Ventas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 148.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. The trade was a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,590 shares of company stock worth $50,754,668. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

