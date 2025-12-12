Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $31.54 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,541,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $370.89 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.28.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.