SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 48,083.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SLB by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of SLB by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Rothschild Redb raised shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.02.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.73. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other SLB news, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,795.22. This trade represents a 22.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

