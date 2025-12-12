Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires New Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

