Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,291 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 153,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

