Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 4,418 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $198.57 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.60.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 78.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 171,513 shares of company stock worth $50,397,893 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.27.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

