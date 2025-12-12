Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 335,027 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,027 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,998 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 774,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,221,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

