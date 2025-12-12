Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 3,389 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Labcorp worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Labcorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 74,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Labcorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.07.

Labcorp Trading Up 1.0%

LH opened at $264.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.93. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

