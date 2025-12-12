Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 4,132 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $264.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.41.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

