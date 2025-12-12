SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

