Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Position Lowered by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,398,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,065,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE TT opened at $403.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

