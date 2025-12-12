32,626 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.