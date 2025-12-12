Soros Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Soros Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,149.23.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,279.68 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,063.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,379.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 717 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,510. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,388 shares of company stock worth $17,629,822. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

