Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $110,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,522,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,792,000 after buying an additional 516,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after buying an additional 1,602,288 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

