Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $578.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

