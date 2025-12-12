Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $91.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $91,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $266.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $266.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.90 and its 200 day moving average is $247.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

