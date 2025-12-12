DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,909 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.55% of Analog Devices worth $653,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,297,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,868,000 after buying an additional 300,789 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $8,791,598. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6%

Analog Devices stock opened at $283.39 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $283.81. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.61.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

