Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Holdings Lessened by Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

