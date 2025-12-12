Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 302.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,697 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.88% of Elastic worth $78,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 6,651.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,383,065 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,197,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,655,000 after buying an additional 330,290 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 983,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,958,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $491,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,039,201.90. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $77,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 123,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,851.74. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,540 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.