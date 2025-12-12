Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10,136,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,027,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,540,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 412,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,356,000 after buying an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $356.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.10 and a 12-month high of $405.14.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

