Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 99,000 Lennar Corporation $LEN

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000. Lennar comprises about 0.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 190.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $157.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

