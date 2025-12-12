O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Holdings Increased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,386.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 133,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $24,927,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

