The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.4667.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.