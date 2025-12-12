Luxor Capital Group LP Grows Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,300 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 3.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 1.30% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 101,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 41.1% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 4,433,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 249.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 651,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 465,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:FUN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

