PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,258 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.2% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.54% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD opened at $26.68 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.1069 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.