HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.