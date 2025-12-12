HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
