HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 26,607 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,590,000 after buying an additional 319,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,940,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

