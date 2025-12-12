JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Bought by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 375,508 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,475,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,394,000 after acquiring an additional 353,291 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 148,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,848,000 after acquiring an additional 739,732 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

