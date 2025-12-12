DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $150.73 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,775 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $150,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $241,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,049.10. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $837,401.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,150.80. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,489 shares of company stock worth $26,972,956 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

