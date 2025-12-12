The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,512,000 after acquiring an additional 94,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $42,300,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 426,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $166.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 358.39% and a net margin of 11.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

