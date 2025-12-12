7,400 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 188.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.