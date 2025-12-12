Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 83,500 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Luxor Capital Group LP reduced its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RRC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

