AppFolio, Inc. $APPF is Long Walk Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Long Walk Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,525 shares during the period. AppFolio comprises approximately 16.1% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of AppFolio worth $63,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AppFolio by 58.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total value of $453,139.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,654.70. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $118,051.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,147.36. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,381 shares of company stock worth $2,550,689. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

APPF opened at $229.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

