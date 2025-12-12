Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,310,415.40. The trade was a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

