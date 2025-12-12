Saraza Management LP Buys 47,500 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Saraza Management LP grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 4.4% of Saraza Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saraza Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of TransUnion worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 698,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $40,535.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,097.64. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $84,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,231.68. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.8%

TransUnion stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.