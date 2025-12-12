Q3 EPS Estimate for Selective Insurance Group Cut by Analyst

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2026 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.20 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.