305,000 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Acquired by Saraza Management LP

Saraza Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,334,000. ATI accounts for 6.4% of Saraza Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Saraza Management LP owned 0.22% of ATI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI during the second quarter valued at about $146,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,816,408.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,101.16. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,377. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

