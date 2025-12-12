Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Buys 39,467 Shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 39,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $247,063.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 23,875,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,458,251.20. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 600,000 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 293,131 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,864,313.16.

On Friday, December 5th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 151,058 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $938,070.18.

On Thursday, December 4th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 243,959 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $1,510,106.21.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 241,946 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,461,353.84.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 310,964 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,844,016.52.

On Monday, December 1st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 205,160 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,241,218.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 111,084 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $679,834.08.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,094.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $1,635,926.46.

NextDecade Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.90. NextDecade Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in NextDecade by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 912,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 661,028 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

