LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $278,227.50 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.97, for a total transaction of $278,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,581.40. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greg Gates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LPL Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Greg Gates sold 750 shares of LPL Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total transaction of $235,815.00.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $387.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.83 and a 52-week high of $403.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 765,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 327,580 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.