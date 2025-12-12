Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Sells $317,070.00 in Stock

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Buller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $317,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,464.40. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $100.77 on Friday. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CELC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
