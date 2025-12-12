Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Sells $317,070.00 in Stock

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Buller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $317,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,464.40. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Celcuity Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $100.77 on Friday. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Celcuity by 611.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Celcuity by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

CELC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Celcuity

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.