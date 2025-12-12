Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) in the last few weeks:

12/10/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $320.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $290.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/24/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $308.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $285.00 to $263.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $266.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $267.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $260.00 to $252.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $282.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $305.00.

11/11/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $279.00 to $282.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $283.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

