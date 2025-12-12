FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ooma Boosted by Lake Street Capital

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a report released on Tuesday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital analyst E. Martinuzzi now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Lake Street Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Lake Street Capital also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.58 million. Ooma had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 0.85%.Ooma has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.020 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ooma by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 465.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 50.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 225.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

