Insider Selling: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells $240,760.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $240,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,140.55. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 98,468 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 703,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pegasystems by 60.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 240,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $5,889,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

