Daniel Shribman Acquires 40,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Shribman purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 131,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,162.51. This trade represents a 43.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.9%
ALTG stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $176.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.04). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 175.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.
