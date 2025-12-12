Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for WEC

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.31.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,280,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,615,722,000 after purchasing an additional 334,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,594,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,020,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,451,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,298,000 after buying an additional 188,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,300 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.