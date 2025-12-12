Noble Financial Issues Pessimistic Outlook for GLSI Earnings

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 10th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenwich LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30).

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,358.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,583,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,921.86. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $149,158. 51.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.