Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cango in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cango from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Cango stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Cango has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.39. Cango had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cango by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cango by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

