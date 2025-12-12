GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GCT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.28.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $32,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 357,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,739.44. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

