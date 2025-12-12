Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

